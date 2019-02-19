Major Dhoundiyal cremated

Thousands of people turned up on the banks of in Tuesday to bid a tearful farewell to Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who died fighting terrorists in district of

The mortal remains of Dhoundiyal were consigned to flames with full state honours at Kharkhari cremation ground. The funeral pyre was lit by the young officer's uncle in presence of his father-in-law M K Kaul, whose daughter he had married less than a year ago.

Madan Kaushik, Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi, Pradesh in-charge Anugrah Nararan Singh and MLA from Dharchula, Harish Dhami, were prominent among those who attended the last rites of the martyr.

Before the last rites of the slain were performed in Haridwar, a huge crowd gathered at his residence on road in in the morning to pay homage.

His mother Saroj, a heart patient, his wife and a number of relatives and friends were crying inconsolably as the Major's coffin was kept for people to pay their last respects at his residence.

placed a wreath on the coffin to pay tribute to the martyr as chants of "Shaheed Dhoundiyal Amar Rahein" and "Vande Mataram" rent the air.

People climbed their rooftops and stood on either side of the road leading to the officer's residence to witness the sombre scene with tears in their eyes.

The mortal remains were brought home in a coffin wrapped in the national flag late on Monday night.

The of Major Dhoundiyal's supreme sacrifice had come when Major Chitresh Bisht's last rites were still underway in on Monday.

Major Bisht, also a resident of Dehradun, was killed while defusing a mine near the LoC in Naushera sector of Rajouri district of on Saturday.

Prominent among those who turned up to pay tribute to the major included Satpal Maharaj, ex- Tarun Vijay, Premchand Agarwal, BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi and

