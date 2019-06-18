Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor in outer Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in outer area, officials said Tuesday.

The incident came to light after a passerby claimed that he saw the girl being "inappropriately touched" by the man in his 40's. The girl was playing in her locality just a few miles away from her house when he approached her, they said.

The victim's parents approached the station and reported about the incident, police said.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, a said.

A medical examination of the victim has been done. The medical reports awaited will confirm if the minor was raped or not, of Police (outer north) said.

The accused man has been arrested, police said, adding that they are trying to establish the sequence of events.

