Man arrested for trying to encash forged banker's cheque

A man has been arrested here for allegedly trying to encash a forged banker's cheque for Rs 20 crore.

Samar Mahapatro (39), resident of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, was arrested Thursday on the charge of forgery.

Mahapatro had visited the Manpada branch of a leading private bank here on June 24 and got his name added as authorized signatory to the existing account of an advertising agency, a police official said.

Proprietor of the agency had accompanied him then.

Mahapatro visited the bank again Thursday and presented a banker's cheque for Rs 20 crore issued by another branch of the same bank in his name, the official said.

The branch manager, however, grew suspicious and had the cheque verified. It was found to be fake.

He immediately called police who arrested Mahapatro.

A case under IPC section 465 (forgery) was registered with Chitalsar police and further probe was on, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)