Self-styled godmanarrested for 'raping' teenager

: A self-styled godman was taken into custody for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at her house here under the pretext of ridding her house of evil spirits, police said Sunday.

The accused (25), claiming to have supernatural powers, had told the teenager's parents there were evil spirits in her house and that he would help in getting rid of them, and then took them to a shrine in Bidar district of a week ago, police said based on a complaint.

"On June 11, the accused, pretending to perform some rituals, went to the girl's house and allegedly sexually assaulted her," a said.

The girl informed the matter to a family member, who lodged a complaint with the police on Friday last.

Following this, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) was registered, and the godman was taken into custody, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)