Irked by delay in bringing liquor, man beats wife to death

A 30-year-old man was arrested at in the district Friday for allegedly killing his wife because she failed to fetch liquor quickly enough.

Pravin Purvia, the accused, is resident of Amrut Nagar locality, said a

Purvia asked his wife, (25), to buy liquor for him Thursday afternoon. He got angry when she took some time to return, and allegedly beat her up mercilessly with a piece of wood in the corridor of the building where they lived, the said.

died on the spot, the added.

Purvia was arrested early Friday morning under IPC section 302 (murder). Further probe is on.

