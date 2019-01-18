Man arrested with grenade in J-K's Kupwara district

A man was arrested on Friday after he was found in possession of a hand grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

The arrest at a motor vehicle checkpoint in Lolab area of district came on a day when militants carried out two grenade attacks on security forces in Kashmir, including one in Lal Chowk area of the city



Initial investigations have revealed that the accused, Mohammad Aslam Beigh, was planning to join militant ranks, a said, adding, he was motivated to take up arms through by "entities based in Pakistan".

Beigh was found in possession of a grenade and some incriminating material, the said.

On Friday, ultras lobbed a grenade at a bunker at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk. Militants also hurled a grenade at security forces in Shopian district of south No casualties were reported in the incidents.

The attacks came around a week ahead of celebrations.

