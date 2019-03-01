JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Dera Sacha Sauda Pays Homage to Pulwama Martyrs With a Nationwide Blood Donation Campaign

Aircraft carrying TN CM returns to Chennai following 'technical snag'
Business Standard

Man attempts suicide by shooting himself in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

An official of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself at a village in this district, police said on Friday.

Devdutt (26) shot himself over family dispute at his house in Balda village on Thursday evening.

According to Bhopa Police Station SHO the injured man was rushed to district hospital in serious condition.

A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements