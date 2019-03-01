Man attempts suicide by shooting himself in UP

-
An official of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself at a village in this district, police said on Friday.
Devdutt (26) shot himself over family dispute at his house in Balda village on Thursday evening.
According to Bhopa Police Station SHO the injured man was rushed to district hospital in serious condition.
A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway, the official said.
