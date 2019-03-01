Those with PMKVY nod to get preference in new Goa airport jobs

The government will make it mandatory for the promoters of the under-construction to give priority in jobs to those persons who have been certified under the Vikas (PMKVY).

The announcement was made Thursday by state Social Welfare Minister while inaugurating the PMKVY scheme in

Rane said a resolution will be moved by the state cabinet to implement this decision, adding that students certified under the PMKVY will be tracked by state departments even after they pass out till they get jobs.

The PMKVY is a flagship scheme for skill training for the youth implemented by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Rane also said Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) run by the will discard their present curriculum and opt for a new one to ensure students there have better chances of attaining jobs.

The ITIs would teach courses related to aviation as well as the health sector, Rane, who also hold the Health portfolio, added.

The would also look to tie-up with foreign universities for new courses, he said.

