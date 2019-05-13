Man commits suicide in police custody in Ajmer

-
A man, detained in a case of theft, allegedly committed suicide in a police station in Rajasthan's Ajmer disctrict on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred in Pisangan Police Station when Mangilal, aged around 40 years, hanged himself in the bathroom, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ajmer, K Rastradeep said.
He said Mangilal was detained in a case of theft and brought to the police station on Monday morning.
Taking action in the matter, SHO of Pisangan Police Station Laxman Singh and four others were suspended while and some other policemen were shunted to police lines, the SP said.
A judicial inquiry will be conducted and postmortem of the body will be done later, the officer added.
