JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Experts cite heat, summer vacation as reasons that kept Delhities away from polling

EC gives conditional nod for AP cabinet meeting on May 14
Business Standard

Man commits suicide in police custody in Ajmer

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A man, detained in a case of theft, allegedly committed suicide in a police station in Rajasthan's Ajmer disctrict on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Pisangan Police Station when Mangilal, aged around 40 years, hanged himself in the bathroom, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ajmer, K Rastradeep said.

He said Mangilal was detained in a case of theft and brought to the police station on Monday morning.

Taking action in the matter, SHO of Pisangan Police Station Laxman Singh and four others were suspended while and some other policemen were shunted to police lines, the SP said.

A judicial inquiry will be conducted and postmortem of the body will be done later, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 21:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU