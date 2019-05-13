Guj: Cong attacks BJP over fracas at Dalit wedding processions

The Monday accused the BJP government in the state of failing to ensure the safety of Dalits after some of their marriage processions were targeted by members of other communities.

Senior also alleged that the BJP was encouraging elements who were resorting to such acts against the Dalits.

"The entire village should come together to celebrate and be part of marriage celebrations or such happy occasions. The police and the should take strong action against those who oppose this. But from what we have witnessed in Gujarat, the ruling BJP encourages such elements who work against Dalits," Modhwadia claimed.

"The has failed to take concrete action against those attacking Dalits and dividing society. The world is looking at (Prime Minister) Modi's model. and owe an answer to the people of the country as to why the failed to take action," he said.

"They (PM and Shah) should seek reply from the state government and ask them to ensure this is not repeated," he said.

state unit said a party delegation has sought an appointment with O P Kohli to hand over a memorandum demanding action against the state government.

"It is the responsibility of the government to take action. The BJP government has repeatedly failed to create an environment in the state where Dalits feel safe," he claimed.

On Sunday a wedding procession was blocked by members of an upper caste community at Khambisar village of district, after which stones were pelted, creating tension in the village.

In a similar incident, the wedding procession of another bridegroom had to be provided with police protection on Sunday after members of the OBC Thakor community opposed it.

On Friday last week, Thakor community members had also objected to a wedding procession as the bridegroom was riding a horse on way to the wedding venue.

Reacting to the incidents, BJP MP and said he has requested the state government to take immediate action whenever such incidents take place.

"I would request not to make this a political issue and appeal to the people to come together and ensure such incidents don't happen again," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)