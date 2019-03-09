Man dies after falling off train in Rajasthan

A 23-year-old man died Saturday after falling off Avadh Express near Chomela railway station in district of while travelling from in to his home in Uttar Pradesh's district.

was travelling with his cousin

Soon after left Saturday noon, Neeraj complained of nausea and was standing at the door of the when he fell on the tracks and one of his legs got cut off. He also sustained injuries in the head, a GRP said.

Neeraj's cousin jumped off the train and sustained minor injuries, he said.

They were rushed to a government hospital in Gangdhar. The doctors there referred Neeraj to a hospital in Jhalawar, but he died while being taken there, the said, adding Jitendra was discharged after primary treatment.

