Conference on Yoga's role in treating heart diseases begins in Rishikesh

An international two-day conference on the role of and in treating began here Saturday with noted H R Nagendra underlining the effectiveness of the ancient discipline in curing

"Our sedentary lifestyle, diet and late sleeping habits are taking a toll on our health. Change in lifestyle, lack of physical activity, bad dietary and sleeping habits are at the root of the high incidence of today. and can cleanse our system and help us lead a healthy life," he said.

However, the Yoga said advertising Yoga as an ancient system which could cure all ailments was not enough.

"Advertising is not enough. In today's scientific times, everything needs evidence. The benefits of Yoga will have to be proven through scientific research. Then alone more and more people will embrace it," he said.

Nagendra also praised for bringing Yoga into prominence internationally.

"The has brought Yoga to the forefront. The practice has also been made a part of school curriculum. It will bring about major changes," he added.

Nagendra is also the Yoga trainer of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)