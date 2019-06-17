Man dies in freak mishap in Akola

A water storage tank mounted on a tractor slipped and fell on a man sitting on his two-wheeler parked on the roadside here Monday, killing him, police said.
The freak mishap took place at around 2 pm in the Mothi Umri area here in Akola city of eastern Maharashtra.
The deceased was identified as Ajay Dadarao Arkharao, Civil Line police station Inspector Vinod Thakre said, adding the truck driver is absconding.
The 31-year-old had parked his two-wheeler on the roadside, where construction of a drainage line was going on, and was sitting on it when the tractor approached, he said.
All of a sudden the water storage tank mounted on the tractor slipped and fell on Arkharao, he said.
He was taken to a private hospital, where he died during treatment, the police official said.
The tractor driver has been booked under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) and a search is on for him, Thakre said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU