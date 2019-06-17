JUST IN
Business Standard

Florida woman becomes US citizen at age 103

AP  |  Miami 

A Florida woman has become a US citizen at the age of 103.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime says Andrea Joseph took the oath of citizenship on Friday, just a few months shy of her 104th birthday. Monestime says Joseph migrated from Haiti 15 years ago and became a permanent resident.

The commissioner says Joseph's naturalization embodies the melting pot that is Miami-Dade County. She posted a photo showing Joseph in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 23:15 IST

