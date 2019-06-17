Turkey: 12 dead, 31 rescued after migrant boat sinks

A boat carrying migrants to sank off the on Monday, leaving at least 12 migrants dead, Turkey's said.

The said 31 other migrants were rescued after the boat capsized in the Aegean Sea, off the coast of Bodrum. The region is close to the Greek island of

The 12 bodies were found inside the wreck of the boat at a depth of 32 meters (105 feet), the said in a statement.

It said the involving two coast guard boats, a helicopter and a team of divers, is continuing.

It was not immediately clear why the boat sank. There was no immediate information on the migrants' nationalities.

Although the number of people heading to the from the has decreased since the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, hundreds continue to make the crossing each week.

In Spain, the maritime rescue service said it rescued 292 migrants Monday who were attempting to cross the to from

in recent years has become the biggest entry point for unauthorized migration to

However, statistics show migrant arrivals are down by almost 18% on last year, at just over 8,800.

