Man dies of asphyxiation in HP's Chamba district

A man died of asphyxiation and five of his family members, including four children, fell unconscious after they inhaled smoke emanating from an 'angithi', which they had forgotten to remove from their room, police said Sunday.

The incident took place in district's Kuther village on Saturday night.

(62) died of asphyxiation while his wife and their grandchildren Ranjit, Rakhi, Sheelu and Kamal fell unconscious after inhaling carbon monoxide, SP said.

Their neighbours took them to the and Hospital.

died while undergoing treatment, whereas the condition of his family members was stated to be stable, Bhutunguru said.

Inquest proceedings were initiated after a case was registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at station, the SP said, adding that a team was also sent to their home to ascertain the exact situation.

