Tripathi slams those questioning success of Balakot air strike

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Sunday said the people raising questions about the success of IAF air strike at Balakot should be condemned.
These people in the country are sceptical about what was achieved in the operations by the forces, Tripathi said without naming anyone.
"These people are asking what has been done by our forces, where the bomb had been actually dropped, how many (terrorists) were killed etc etc. Those raising such doubts and questions about our security forces, about our army should be condemned," Tripathi said during his address at a function in the city.
On Saturday, Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh demanded that the Centre present evidence of the air strike on terrorist camps in Balakot.
Banerjee Thursday said the nation has a right to know what actually happened at Balakot in Pakistan following the IAF's air strike there, as several foreign media had reported that not much damage was done by the air strike.
She had said, "We have the right to know, people of this country want to know how many were killed. Where was the bomb actually dropped? Was it dropped on the target?"
Reacting to Tripathi's comments, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee told reporters, "The West Bengal Governor has spoken in the manner he is used to. What can we do? He wakes up occasionally and makes such statements.
