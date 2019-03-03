Tripathi slams those questioning success of Balakot air strike

Governor Keshari Sunday said the people raising questions about the success of IAF air strike at should be condemned.

These people in the country are sceptical about what was achieved in the operations by the forces, said without naming anyone.

"These people are asking what has been done by our forces, where the bomb had been actually dropped, how many (terrorists) were killed etc etc. Those raising such doubts and questions about our security forces, about our should be condemned," said during his address at a function in the city.

On Saturday, Senior demanded that the Centre present evidence of the air strike on terrorist camps in

Banerjee Thursday said the nation has a right to know what actually happened at in following the IAF's air strike there, as several had reported that not much damage was done by the air strike.

She had said, "We have the right to know, people of this country want to know how many were killed. Where was the bomb actually dropped? Was it dropped on the target?"



Reacting to Tripathi's comments, Trinamool told reporters, "The West Bengal Governor has spoken in the manner he is used to. What can we do? He wakes up occasionally and makes such statements.

