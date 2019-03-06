Man electrocuted to death at Delhi factory

A man in his 40's was electrocuted on Wednesday while he was working at a factory in outer north Delhi's area, police said.

The deceased, Shyam Singh, is a resident of Karawal Nagar, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon while the renovation of the factory was underway, Guarav Sharma, of Police (outer north), said.

Singh, who was hired for the work, was painting an object near a machine and he accidentally touch a live wire, the said,



He was taken to the where he was declared brought dead, Sharma said.

Police have registered a case and the matter is being probed.

The among others, police said.

