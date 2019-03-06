Man held for killing hawker in Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a hawker after an argument in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said Wednesday.

The accused, Sumit Dagar alias Monu (25) was a resident of Uttam Nagar and had an altercation with Imran Khan, a vegetable seller on Friday.

In a fit of rage, Dagar, along with his associate, had fired on Khan resulting in fatal injuries leading to his death, a said.

On Tuesday, police received information that Dagar would be coming to meet someone in Dwarka's Sector-17, of Police (Crime) said.

A trap was laid and he was apprehended, he added.

During interrogation, Dagar said that in 2013, Khan and his brothers had assaulted him following an argument, he said.

On Friday, he, along with his associate, confronted Khan and a quarrel ensued. Dagar's associate then fired upon Khan and both fled the scene, Ranjan added.

