Man electrocuted to death in Rajasthan's Bundi district

A 25-year-old contractual employee of Vidutt Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) was electrocuted to death Wednesday in Rajasthan's district, police said.

Sohanlal Meena, a resident of Mahapura village, was working on an near Daulatpura village when the incident occurred, (SHO) of the station Harish said.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he added.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that Meena reportedly had not called for a power cut before climbing the feeder and died, the SHO said, adding the matter will be investigated.

The family of the deceased demonstrated a protest demanding compensation and denied to take the body. The protest was called off after hours of persuasion from the (SDM) and other officials, police said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, SHO said.

A case has been registered under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of CrPC and a probe initiated, he said.

