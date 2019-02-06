EU blocks merger deal to create European rail giant

authorities on Wednesday blocked a deal to create a rail giant that could compete with China, angering and Germany, which vowed to change the way the EU works.

The decision raised thorny questions of how to stand up to the growing economic might of China, where the government has no qualms creating state-backed monopolies.

But EU kept her focus on European customers, saying the Franco-German merger would have created a near monopoly in the region, choking fair competition and leading to higher prices for travelers and companies.

"The merged company would have become, by far, the largest in Europe," Vestager said, adding that in the rail signaling market there would have be no competition left at all.

Her office is tasked with making sure that competition is fair and consumers have enough choice. In this case, the decision clashed with and Germany's desire to counterbalance the growing economic might of China, which controls and actively supports many of its biggest companies.

is best known for making France's and for Germany's ICE high-speed trains. They face growing competition from China's CRRC Corporation, which had sales of about USD33 billion last year. had USD9.4 billion and Siemens' rail unit about USD10 billion.

French said Vestager's decision "will serve the economic and industrial interests of "



Le Maire said the EU's move will "prevent and Siemens, the two champions of rail signaling and rail transport, to merge in order to have the same weight as the Chinese big industrial champion."



He called it both a political and "an economic mistake."Vestager insisted CRRC was not an imminent threat, since more than 90 percent of its activities were still inside "It has had less success outside its home market.""No Chinese supplier has ever participated in a signaling tender in or delivered a single very high-speed train outside And there is no prospect of Chinese entry in the European market in the foreseeable future," Vestager said.

and vowed to make mergers of industrial giants less beholden to EU rules.

"We must consider and decide on future changes to European that make it possible for to shape future developments in this area on an equal basis with its competitors in other regions," German told reporters in

Le Maire said that "we must look toward the future and revise the rules of European competition."



Le Maire said there would be Franco-German proposals "in the coming weeks to revise the rules of competition and enable us to have an industrial policy much more ambitious compared to our big competitors, Americans or Chinese."



In her decision, Vestager noted she had to also represent the interests of the 26 other EU nations, many of which stood to lose from the merger.

"The Commission prohibited the merger because the companies were not willing to address our serious competition concerns," she said.

Blocking mergers is rare for the EU antitrust office. In three decades, the EU approved more than 6,000 deals and banned less than 30. It blocked only 7 over the past decade.

Competition authorities in Britain, the Netherlands, and expressed concerns that the new company would be in a dominating position that would potentially overpower smaller rail manufacturers and increase prices in the market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)