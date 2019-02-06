Pandya, Rahul, Karan Johar booked in Rajasthan over remarks on women

: In fresh trouble for cricketers and K L Rahul and filmmaker Johar over comments on women made on a television show, the police here have registered a case against them.

The two cricketers were made to sit out of the India- ODI series and were briefly suspended by the BCCI after a row over their comments on chat show Koffee with Karan, which many thought were sexist and vulgar.

The FIR was lodged on the directions of a magistrate's court, said Wednesday.

Local resident D R Meghwal had approached the court seeking an order for the police to register a case against the three men.

The petitioner termed the remarks indecent and said they were made deliberately to increase the popularity of the show.

In his complaint, Meghwal said Johar deliberately presented content that humiliated women.

He referred to the content as promiscuous and gender-biased in nature.

Meghwal had filed another case against last year, complaining about the cricketer's alleged comments on against Dalit icon B R Ambedkar.

had rejected that allegation, saying the account did not belong to him.

After the row over the celebrity chat show, had apologised for his remarks.

The Board of Control for in called the two players back from the tour and placed them under suspension.

The suspension was lifted after the approached the Supreme Court, asking it to appoint an ombudsman to inquire into the matter.

In a television interview, Johar too experessed regret saying he felt responsible for what the two cricketers were going through. Meanwhile, the BCCI has considered behavioural counselling for young cricketers.

