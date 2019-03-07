Man ends life after posting video alleging police harassment

A 28-year old man, booked in a chain-snatching case, allegedly committed suicide after posting a video message on accusing the police of attempting to foist cases on him.

Police Thursday said Rajesh ended his life by hanging himself at Pala near here Wednesday after being released on bail a day earlier.

His relatives alleged that the police had assaulted him in custody and threatened to slap other cases on him.

Before taking the extreme step, the man had posted a video on accusing the police of trying to foist several other cases on him.

Police rejected the allegations.

of the opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala of demanded a high-level probe into the death of Rajesh.

Local leaders of BJP-led and (M) also sought a probe and stringent action against 'erring' police personnel.

The body of Rajesh was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem, police said.

