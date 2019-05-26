Man evading arrest for 9 years held in Jammu

A accused evading arrest for nine years was arrested here, while a differently abled boy was reunited with his family in separate incidents, police said on Sunday.

Jarnail Singh, a resident of Chatha, was wanted in connection with an FIR registered against him under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code including and criminal conspiracy, a said.

Singh was arrested from the city and produced before a court of law, he added.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old differently abled boy, had gone missing from his home in Bachyal on May 20 and a complaint was lodged by his father at the on May 22, the said.

Investigation was started immediately and soon, information was received from Police Post Jourian that a child was found roaming in the area, he added.

The boy was handed over to the family after completion of legal formalities, the said.

