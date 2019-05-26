We never thought of winning 1983 WC when we left India: Srikkanth

Former Srikkanth says never thought of winning and that's why his flight was booked from to with just a stopover in

Srikkanth, who was an integral part of winning team, said Kapil Dev's self belief also rubbed on other players and that was one of the reasons for the historic triumph.

beat the mighty in the final at the Lord's to win their maiden in 1983.

"When we left the shores of in 1983 we never expected to be world champions. In fact my flight was from to with just a stopover in for the ICC Men's World Cup," Srikkanth was quoted as saying by the ICC media.

"That was because in the first two World Cups the only team we had beaten was East Africa, we even lost to who were not yet a Test team."



The former dashing opener said Kapil made the difference in with his self-belief which was not there before.

"It all started with the first game against the We had toured there just before the tournament and won a game in Berbice in Before the tournament opener he (Kapil) said to us, if we can beat them once, why not again?



"We thought he was crazy but his self-belief got us thinking maybe it was true. We went out and beat them quite comfortably and suddenly thought to ourselves, we can do this," he said.

Kapil played a monumental innings of 175 not out against Zimbabwe, which till date is fresh in the memory of Indian fans.

"It was a green top and batting first, got a duck, I got a duck, and before we knew it we were 17-5. We were so ashamed but went out there and rather than play defensively he played his shots," said the 59-year-old, who played in 43 Tests and 146 ODIs between 1981 and 1992.

"My wife had come down and once he started scoring we stood just outside the players enclosure in the cold. Everyone was so superstitious that we could not move, but I just watched with awe as he hit 175. It was an amazing innings."



India then beat with swinging the ball all over the place.

In the semi-final against England, everybody was thinking for a repeat of the 1979 final but Mohinder Amarnath, who was a part-time bowler, got rid of and and the home side collapsed.

"In the final (against West Indies), I'll never forget Joel Garner's spell. The ball was coming down from ten feet in the dew. I really struggled but I spoke to Jimmy (Amarnath) and he told me to play my natural game. The next over I slashed one for four and in the end I got 38, which turned out to be the highest score of final," Srikkanth said.

"We only got 183, and even did not tell us that it would be enough. But he said that we should make it as difficult as possible for the Once again it came down to him. He caught and although they kept fighting, we won.

"That was the day Indian changed. For every Indian in the world, we could walk down the street thinking 'we're world champions'.

