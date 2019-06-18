Man files petition to ban Pak cricket team after embarrassing defeat to India

A dejected Pakistani fan has filed a petition in the Civil Court against Pakistan's team, seeking a ban on the squad as well as the sacking of the selection committee following the embarrassing defeat to arch-rivals in a game in England.

Pakistani are facing strong criticism from both fans and former players after the 89-run defeat to in the marquee clash in on Sunday.

With just three points from five games, are at the ninth position, just ahead of in the tournament table.

The petitioner, whose name was not revealed, has called for a ban on the team while also demanding chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq-led selection committee to be dissolved, SAMAA channel reported Tuesday.

In response to the petition, the at the Civil Court in province has summoned officials of the Board (PCB), the brief report said.

Meanwhile, Geo reported that the is expected to decide on major changes to the team's management during its meeting scheduled for Wednesday in

The PCB will be looking to let go of several members of the management including coaches and selectors, the report from quoted informed sources as saying.

Among those expected to be sent packing is Mickey Arthur, whose contract will not be renewed by the PCB. Talat Ali, bowling and the entire selection committee can also be dismissed, the report said.

of has cut short his foreign visit and will be attending the Governing Board meeting in on Wednesday, it said.

