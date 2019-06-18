Saudi urges world powers to secure waterways after twin attacks

Saudi Arabia's cabinet urged world powers Tuesday for firm measures to secure shipping lanes across the region, reported, after last week's twin attacks on tankers that escalated regional tensions.

The cabinet called for "decisive action to ensure the safety of navigation in the waterways of the region... in the face of threats to and the dangers to the global economy," the official said.

The request comes after the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous, loaded with highly flammable methanol, came under attack last Thursday as it passed through the Gulf of along with the Norwegian-operated Front Altair. It was the second assault in a month in the strategic shipping lane.

US has said the operation had "written all over it", rejecting Tehran's vehement denials.

The view was echoed by Saudi Arabia, a close US ally and a bitter regional rival of

In his first public comments since the attacks, Saudi said Sunday he would not hesitate to tackle any threats to the oil-rich kingdom, while holding responsible for the twin attacks.

Saudi also urged world powers on Monday to cooperate on keeping shipping lanes open for and other energy supplies, reported.

Iran has repeatedly warned in the past that it could block the strategic in a relatively low-tech, high-impact countermeasure to any US attack. Doing so would disrupt tankers travelling out of the Gulf region to the and global export routes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)