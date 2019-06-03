JUST IN
Business Standard

Man from Kerala held in TN for bid to smuggle 8 kg ganja

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A 57-year-old man, hailing from Kerala, was arrested in Pollachi near here for trying to allegedly smuggle ganja into the state, police said.

Based on a tip-off, a Kerala State-owned transport bus proceeding to Palakkad was stopped at a checkpost and a bag belonging to M Abdul Hakkim, a native of Malappuram district of Kerala, was searched, the police said.

The search yielded eight kg of the narcotic, they said.

The accused confessed that the contraband was sourced from a person at Usilampatti in Madurai and being taken to Kerala, they said.

Hakkim was produced before a city court and remanded in judicial custody, they added.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 19:45 IST

