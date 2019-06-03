Man from Kerala held in TN for bid to smuggle 8 kg ganja

A 57-year-old man, hailing from Kerala, was arrested in Pollachi near here for trying to allegedly smuggle ganja into the state, police said.
Based on a tip-off, a Kerala State-owned transport bus proceeding to Palakkad was stopped at a checkpost and a bag belonging to M Abdul Hakkim, a native of Malappuram district of Kerala, was searched, the police said.
The search yielded eight kg of the narcotic, they said.
The accused confessed that the contraband was sourced from a person at Usilampatti in Madurai and being taken to Kerala, they said.
Hakkim was produced before a city court and remanded in judicial custody, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
