Man from Kerala held in TN for bid to smuggle 8 kg ganja

A 57-year-old man, hailing from Kerala, was arrested in near here for trying to allegedly smuggle into the state, police said.

Based on a tip-off, a State-owned transport bus proceeding to Palakkad was stopped at a checkpost and a bag belonging to M Abdul Hakkim, a native of Malappuram district of Kerala, was searched, the police said.

The search yielded eight kg of the narcotic, they said.

The accused confessed that the contraband was sourced from a person at Usilampatti in and being taken to Kerala, they said.

Hakkim was produced before a city court and remanded in judicial custody, they added.

