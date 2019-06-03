GE Power bags Rs 738-cr order from Aravali Power Co

India Monday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 738 crore from Private Limited.

"The contract is for design, engineering, civil work, supply, erection and commissioning of wet FGD (Flue Gas Desulphurisation) systems along with auxiliaries like limestone and gypsum handling system and wet stack on full turnkey basis," India said in a regulatory filing.

is a joint venture company of NTPC Ltd, and Indraprastha Power Generation Company Ltd.

Shares of Monday closed 0.59 per cent up at Rs 884.50 apiece on the BSE.

