Man gets life term for abducting, raping minor in Rajasthan

A Wednesday convicted a 35-year-old man to life term till natural death for abducting and repeatedly raping a minor girl.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000, said

convicted Chand Mohammad, a resident of Rasulpur Nagar, Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, to life term till natural death, he said.

The convict, who worked as daily wage labourer, abducted the 15-year-old girl in November 2012 and took her to several places, including Jaipur, where he repeatedly raped her, Sharma said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by family members of the girl, police rescued the minor after about six days following which a case of abduction, conspiracy and rape under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act was lodged against the convict, his wife and three other relatives.

The acquitted the convict's wife and three relatives for lack of evidence, the said.

