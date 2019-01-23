Three LeT militants killed in Baramulla encounter

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in district of on Wednesday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and in Binner area of the district on receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, a said.

He said the turned into a gunfight after the ultras opened fire at the the security personnel.

Three militants were killed in the operation, the said, adding weapons and other incriminating material were recovered from the spot.

The slain militants were affiliated with proscribed outfit and identified as Suhaib Farooq Akhoon, and Nasir Ahmad Darzi, the said.

He said they were involved in several militancy-related cases in north

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)