JU engineering faculty council for 90 pc home students in

The of engineering and of the University Wednesday adopted a resolution for implementing a policy which will keep 90 per cent BE course seats in general category reserved for students of the home state.

After 13 of the 16 departments voiced opinion in favour of such a move, it was decided that the resolution would be forwarded to the Executive Council, the highest decision making body of the university, Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.

If a policy as adopted in the resolution comes into effect, 90 per cent of the BE course general category seats in the 16 engineering and technology departments would be reserved for 'home students' - those having passed their Plus-II exams from

"Most of the meeting participants felt that since JU is a state university, students from the state should get priority," he said.

"While 13 departments of the engineering and technology expressed opinion in favour of a policy at today's faculty council meeting, two others wanted the existing system to remain," Bhattacharya said.

Another department was divided with one group rooting for domicile policy and another wants to keep status quo, the said.

"The faculty followed a democratic principle by passing a resolution which reflects the majority view," Bhattacharya said.

"The domicile policy was in vogue in the JU in the 1980s. Since it concerns a major policy shift - re-introduction of the domicile policy - the may forward it to the government if so advised by the EC," he said.

The EC meeting is slated to be held in the third week of March, a said.

Bhattacharya said domicile policy is already in practice in some state-aided higher educational engineering institutes and also in the IIEST, Shibpur.

To a question Bhattacharya said, the faculty council wants to introduce the domicile system by 2019-2020.

Prof could not be contacted for his comments.

