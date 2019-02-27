JUST IN
Man held for raping handicapped woman

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping a handicapped woman on several occasions in South Goa district.

Mohiddin Saab Shaikh, the accused, was held at Fatorda after a chase by a police team, said inspector Filomeno Costa of Colva police station.

After the victim lodged the police complaint, the accused fled from the coastal Colva village but was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Shaikh was booked under under IPC section 376 (rape). Further probe was on.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 21:50 IST

