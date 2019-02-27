Man held for raping handicapped woman

A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping a handicapped woman on several occasions in South district.

Mohiddin Shaikh, the accused, was held at Fatorda after a chase by a police team, said of station.

After the victim lodged the police complaint, the accused fled from the coastal Colva village but was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Shaikh was booked under under IPC section 376 (rape). Further probe was on.

