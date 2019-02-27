JUST IN
Business Standard

Security bolstered in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Security has been bolstered across the national capital amid hightened tension between India and Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.

At a meeting chaired by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday, all police officers were instructed to increase vigil in their respective districts, they said.

Patrolling and surveillance have been enhanced in sensitive areas, including railways stations, bus terminals, shopping malls, government institutions and at the national capital's borders, a senior police officer said.

Vehicles entering the national capital from the neighbouring states are being checked, the officer said.

People have also been sensitised about threats in high footfall areas and are requested to contact police if they come across anything suspicious, police said.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 21:45 IST

