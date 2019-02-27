Security bolstered in Delhi

Security has been bolstered across the national capital amid hightened tension between and Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.

At a meeting chaired by on Tuesday, all police officers were instructed to increase vigil in their respective districts, they said.

Patrolling and surveillance have been enhanced in sensitive areas, including railways stations, bus terminals, shopping malls, government institutions and at the national capital's borders, a senior police said.

Vehicles entering the national capital from the neighbouring states are being checked, the said.

People have also been sensitised about threats in high footfall areas and are requested to contact police if they come across anything suspicious, police said.

