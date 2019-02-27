BJP holds preparatory meeting for coming Lok Sabha polls

BJP in Telangana Wednesday held a preparatory meeting for the coming polls with the party in-charges for parliamentary constituencies.

A strategy would be finalised to make the party emerge as a strong force in elections, Chinta Samba Murthy told reporters.

The meeting evaluated the party's position in various constituencies, he said.

Though the electorate in Telangana voted for TRS in the recent Assembly elections, national issues, including national security, would become the main issue in the polls, he said.

will address a nationwide video conference for party workers Thursday, he said.

Bike rallies would be organised in the state on March 2, he said, adding that all these steps would help strengthen the party.

A meeting with district unit presidents would be held on Thursday, he said.

BJP leaders, including the partys election in charge in Telangana, Aravind Limbavali, attended the meeting on Wednesday.

