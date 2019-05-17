JUST IN
Man held for uploading obscene image of woman on website

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 47-year-old man was Friday arrested for allegedly posting an obscene image and phone details of a bank employee on a web portal to defame her, police said Friday.

The woman realised this after she started getting calls on this matter from strangers following which she approached Bangur Nagar police last month, an official said.

"Crime Branch Unit XI arrested Alpesh Prakesh today. He has told police that he did it over a housing society dispute with the victim," the official said.

Fri, May 17 2019. 22:36 IST

