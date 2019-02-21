Man killed for protesting molestation of female friends

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Baruipur (WB) 

A 28-year man died after he was allegedly beaten up by members of a club when he protested the molestation of his two female friends by them in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said Thursday.

Though police was yet to arrest anyone in connection with the incident, around five persons, named in the FIR lodged by the family members of the deceased, were slapped with murder charges, a senior officer of South 24 Parganas district said.

Arup Biswas died at a hospital on Wednesday night after he was beaten up allegedly by members of a club in Tripuranagar locality when he protested the molestation of his two females friends on February 14, police said.

"Arup's kin alleged that the youth was tied with the lamppost and beaten up after he protested when his two female friends were molested by the club members. They have also alleged that Arup was forced to consume poison by the club members," the police officer said quoting the FIR.

Arup's relatives also alleged that the club members demanded Rs 40,000 to "settle" the matter.

"We are looking for the accused people who are absconding at the moment. An investigation has been initiated into the matter," the officer added.

Thu, February 21 2019. 22:20 IST

