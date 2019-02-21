Mild tremors felt in parts of Chhattisgarh

Mild tremors were felt in Bilaspur and Surguja districts of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said.
There were no reports of casualties or damage to property, the official said.
Baikunthpur and Manendragarh in Surguja district, and Korba and Marwahi areas in Bilaspur district experienced mild tremors around 1 pm, Bilaspur Met department's assistant weather scientist M K Sahu said.
The epicentre of the quake, which was of 3.5 magnitude, was Korba district, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU