Stokes, Buttler rested from England T20 series against West Indies

and will be rested for England's Twenty20 series against the West Indies, selectors announced on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman and batsman return to the 14-man squad for the first time since last year's tour of and

Stokes and Buttler were both involved in the Test series in the and are playing in the ongoing one-day international series which ends on March 2.

will miss the series to return home for the birth of his first child after the final one-day international.

England, who lost the recent Test series against the 2-1, are 1-0 up in the five-match ODI series after beating the hosts by six wickets in on Wednesday.

England face a packed schedule in 2019, including a on home soil and a home

England squad:



(capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, David Willey,



1st T20 international - March 5, St Lucia 2nd T20 international - March 8, Saint Kitts and Nevis 3rd T20 international - March 10, Saint Kitts and Nevis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)