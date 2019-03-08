Man killed in pressure bomb blast planted by Naxals in C'garh

A 20-year-old man was killed when a pressure bomb planted by Naxals went off in district of on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around one km away from Bhejji police station, an told

The deceased was identified as Sodhi Dula, a resident of nearby Bodhrajpadar village, the added.

As per the preliminary information, Maoists had thrown some pamphlets along the Bhejji-Elarmadgu road.

Dula, who was passing by, tried to pick up the pamphlets when he accidentally stepped on the pressure bomb, which the Naxals had planted to target the security forces, he said.

The bomb exploded and Dula suffered serious injuries in it. He succumbed to the injuries while he was being taken to a local hospital, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection, the said, adding that security forces have launched a combing operation in the area to trace the ultras.

