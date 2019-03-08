Ensure safety, security of people from J-K: Centre to states

The Centre Friday asked all states and Union territories to ensure safety and security of people from and by strengthening the existing mechanism, and take strict action against offenders.

The fresh advisory came two days after two Kashmiri dry-fruit sellers were attacked in by members of a little-known right-wing group. Four people allegedly involved in the incident have been arrested so far.

"The through an advisory issued today to the states and Union territories asked them to reinforce the existing arrangements to ensure safety and security of persons belonging to and residing in their respective jurisdictions," a said.

It also referred to its earlier advisory issued on February 16 asking the states to take all possible steps to ensure security of students and people belonging to and as many of them were attacked in different parts of the country after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

"In view of some students and residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing intimidation and harassment, the MHA urged state/UT police authorities to take strict action against the offenders as per law," the said quoting the advisory.

Following a directive of the MHA, all states and union territories have already appointed nodal police officers who may be contacted by distressed people belong to Jammu and Kashmir.

Some people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir were attacked in states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu city after the Pulwama attack.

