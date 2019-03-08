Country lauds 'Nari Shakti' on International Women's Day

From honouring women achievers in various spheres, to renewed demand for reservation for them in legislatures, the on Friday saw a celebration of myriad roles played by females in the society and calls for more steps to ensure their empowerment.

In his message, lauded the "indomitable Nari Shakti" and said every Indian is proud of the stupendous accomplishments of women in various spheres.

hailed the "undaunted fighting spirit" of women and promised passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, in limbo for the last nine years since being cleared by Rajya Sabha, if his party is voted to power. The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

"You must fight for your space and don't consider yourself lesser than a man... be it the Assembly, Lok Sabha or the business field," Gandhi said while interacting with women in Jeypore, Odisha.

Across the country, milestones, big and small, were in limelight. Madan Mahal railway station in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, turned 'pink', with all its operations being managed only by women staffers while a 190-year old heritage library in capital Thiruvanathapuram came out with a unique gift for women- an exclusive reading group to promote reading among women members, especially homemakers.

The Railways honoured Pushpa Sing, a 'Keyman' at division, for "exemplary devotion to duty and for doing a job considered to belong to the male bastion". A mother of two and sole bread-earner for the family, 39-year-old Pushpa joined as 'Trackman' or track maintainer in 2006.

presented the awards to 41 individuals and three institutions. Among the awardees were acid attack survivor turned activist Pragya Prasun, Reshma Nilofer Naha and only woman commando trainer in

A hearing-impaired international badminton player, India's first female stunt rider and firefighter, and crew members of were awarded by the in the national capital.

"Women are no less than They can do anything the can do, be it bike stunts, flying or sailing. The awards celebrate the strength and compassion of Indian women who have overcome severe obstacles to make a mark for themselves," said at the award function.

The DCW also felicitated a 55-year-old woman and a doctor who busted a prenatal sex determination racket, among others.

Describing women as the "backbone" of society, took pride in her Trinamool having 35 per cent women MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha even though the the Women's Reservation Bill is yet to be passed in Parliament.

"We have also reserved 50 per cent seats in local bodies for women candidates," she tweeted.

According to UN Women, the theme for this year is 'think equal, build smart, innovate for change'.

The noted that numerous decisions have been taken by the government to further women empowerment.

said the has "changed approach from women development to women-led development, which has made them integral to our development journey".

Women and said the government has set a very high benchmark in terms of policies for women.

"Right from ensuring women safety to their empowerment, the government has ensured gender equality and equal opportunities for them," the said.

However, alleged the government has only paid lip-service to the issues concerning women in the last five years, with no progress being made on Women's Reservation Bill.

