Man kills neighbour who objects dumping of garbage

A 22-year-old man was killed and his friend was critically injured Tuesday when they were attacked by their neighbour during an argument over dumping of garbage in village in Maharashtra's district, police said.

The accused, identified as Gajanan Rathod, has been arrested within hours of the incident, a said.

Explaining the sequence of events, he said the deceased, Omkar alias Rishabh Narwade, and his friend Manoj Bharwade took objection to Rathod dumping garbage on the road, which infuriated the latter who attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon.

While Narwade died during treatment at a private hospital, Bharwade is in critical condition, said police

The village remained tense following the incident, the said.

