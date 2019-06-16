Man kills wife on suspicion of her character, held

A25-year-oldman has been arrested from Bhiwnadi in for allegedly killing his 22-year-old wife on suspicion of her fidelity Sunday, police said.

According to police, the accused Sabealam Abdul Gafar Ansari stabbed Nazia during a heated exchange at their house earlier in the day.

The accused also attacked the mother of the deceased when she went to check on her, police said, adding that Nazia was taken to hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Nazia sustained at least six grievous injuries in the attack, a said.

Meanwhile, neighbours of Ansari overpowered him and handed him over to police, he said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

