Kohli 'walks' but replays suggest he was not out

Indian "walked" himself out in the high-voltage game against arch-rivals but television replays suggested he was not out.

Batting on 77 in the 48th over of the Indian innings, tried to pull a bouncer off paceman and thought he got a faint edge, which carried to wicketkeeper

Pakistani players made a prolonged appeal but umpire Marais Erasmus was not convinced.

Kohli, however, did not wait for a decision but walked off the field.

Replays suggested that the Ultraedge did not show any spike to indicate a nick and the star batsman, who also became the quickest to score 11,000 ODI runs, had erred in his judgement.

appeared visibly frustrated when he checked the videos back in the dressing room.

were then 314 for five when he was out and in the last two overs and failed to step on the accelerator, adding 22 runs from 14 balls to end the innings at 336 for five.

