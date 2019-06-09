Man kills wife, surrenders to police

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in a fit of rage and later surrendered to the police in Odisha's district on Sunday, police said.

During a quarrel, Chandan Jena dealt multiple blows on his wife (32) with an axe at his house in Arakhakuda village under the jurisdiction of station.

The woman, who is the mother of a six-year-old son, died on the spot, police said.

After committing the crime, Jena took the axe used for the murder and surrendered to the police.

Jena, who was arrested, told the police that the crime was committed by him in a fit of rage, but now he was repenting.

