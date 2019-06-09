France's Le Maire hopes to fortify Renault-Nissan alliance

-
ALSO READ
France ready to cut Renault stake to shore up Nissan partnership: finance minister
France urges Renault to replace Carlos Ghosn
France: No jobs must be lost in Renault-Fiat Chrysler tie-up
Renault executives, French government officials to meet Nissan CEO: Nikkei
Renault convenes board to turn page on Ghosn era
-
France's finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, says the French government's priority as a shareholder in automaker Renault SA is to fortify its alliance with Nissan.
Le Maire told reporters during a news conference Sunday after a meeting in Japan of the Group of 20 major economies that protecting jobs and Renault's factories and technology was his pre-eminent concern.
He said that consolidating the alliance with other automakers such as Fiat-Chrysler is a secondary issue, but decisions on that should be made by the companies themselves.
When asked, Le Maire said he had no plans to meet with Nissan's CEO, Hiroto Saikawa.
Fiat Chrysler suddenly withdrew an offer to merge with Renault this past week after the French automaker asked for more time to persuade Nissan to agree to the plan.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU