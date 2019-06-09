France's Le Maire hopes to fortify Renault-Nissan alliance

France's minister, Bruno Le Maire, says the French government's priority as a shareholder in automaker SA is to fortify its alliance with

Le told reporters during a conference Sunday after a meeting in of the Group of 20 major economies that protecting jobs and Renault's factories and technology was his pre-eminent concern.

He said that consolidating the alliance with other automakers such as Fiat- is a secondary issue, but decisions on that should be made by the themselves.

When asked, Le said he had no plans to meet with Nissan's CEO,

suddenly withdrew an offer to merge with this past week after the French automaker asked for more time to persuade to agree to the plan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)