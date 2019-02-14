Man shot dead for having affair with friend's sister

One man was shot dead allegedly by his friend for having a relationship with his sister despite the accused's objection to it, police said Thursday.

The accused, Sanu, has been arrested with a country-made pistol following the incident which took place at a restaurant near a bus stand here Wednesday, they said, the entire incident was captured on CCTV camera of the restaurant.

According to the police, Dharmendra Singh (34) was a tenant at Sanu's home a couple of years back and had an affair with his sister to which had raised objection.

