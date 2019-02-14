Man shot dead for having affair with friend's sister

-
ALSO READ
Reality show contestants pay tribute to Kumar Sanu
Kumar Sanu to act in 'Yeh Un Dinon...'
Sonu Nigam teams up with Kumar Sanu's daughters
Kumar Sanu 'won't join BJP Rath Yatra in Bengal', calls it 'conspiracy'
Kumar Sanu's name in speakers' list during BJP's 'rath yatra'; singer says he is not party member
-
One man was shot dead allegedly by his friend for having a relationship with his sister despite the accused's objection to it, police said Thursday.
The accused, Sanu, has been arrested with a country-made pistol following the incident which took place at a restaurant near a bus stand here Wednesday, they said, the entire incident was captured on CCTV camera of the restaurant.
According to the police, Dharmendra Singh (34) was a tenant at Sanu's home a couple of years back and had an affair with his sister to which Sanu had raised objection.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU