Rijiju hits out at Cong for 'settling' infiltrators in protected land in Northeast

Thursday hit out at the Congress, accusing the party of settling refugees in protected lands in the Northeast and using illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators as

Rijiju said the BJP and the NDA government will do its best to protect the linguistic and cultural identities of the indigenous people of the Northeast.

"It is tragic that did blunder by settling refugees in protected lands and made all illegal infiltrators from as their We won't allow it anymore," he told reporters here.

The Union for home hails from Arunachal Pradesh, where several thousand Chakma refugees have been allegedly settled during the then government.

Local people of have been opposing the "settlement" of Chakma refugees, who came from Bangladesh, in the state.

The issue of illegal immigration has been dominating the political landscape for several decades in Assam, which has witnessed an influx of people from neighbouring since the early 20th century.

A six-year agitation demanding identification and deportation of illegal immigrants was launched by the AASU in 1979.

It culminated in the signing of the Accord on August 15, 1985.

During the update of the NRC, a massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam, have excluded over 40 lakh people from the draft list published on July 30, creating a huge political controversy.

Illegal immigration is also a major cause of concern for the people of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)