Man shot dead in Noida

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in a village here, allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Rohallapur village in Sector 132, police said.

Pankaj, who hailed from district, worked as an electrician for a private builder's group and the incident appears to be a case of personal enmity, a said.

" was in the village when the two accused arrived there on a motorcycle, pumped a bullet into his body and fled," the said.

The assailants have not been identified so far.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal had been registered on the basis of a complaint by Pankaj's brother at the station, the said.

The body has been sent for autopsy and further probe was underway, police said.

